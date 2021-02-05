South Sudan in Focus
February 05, 2021 11:37 AM
Listen
South Sudan in Focus
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Hotel and apartment owners evict peace delegates over the government's failure to pay for their accommodations; military forces of parties to the South Sudan peace deal complain of poor conditions and inadequate services in training camps; and the U.N. Food Program appeals for millions of dollars to provide nutrition assistance for Ethiopian refugees who have crossed into eastern Sudan.