South Sudan in Focus

March 05, 2021 10:51 AM
South Sudan in Focus
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says the number of South Sudanese separated from their families due to violence in the country is likely to increase; the Ugandan government releases a list of people detained in various facilities across the country; and the World Health Organization says coronavirus vaccine distribution is accelerating in African countries.

