South Sudan in Focus

March 09, 2021 11:11 AM
Embed
Listen
South Sudan in Focus
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Transitional government representatives and some holdout groups under the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance reaffirm their commitment to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement; the Vatican in  South Sudan appoints a new bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Rumbek; and a former radio station director is sentenced to ten years in prison for misappropriating donor funds.

Latest Episodes
Mon, 03/08/2021 - 11:41 AM
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan in Focus
Fri, 03/05/2021 - 10:51 AM
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan in Focus
Thu, 03/04/2021 - 11:02 AM
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan in Focus
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 11:20 AM
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan in Focus
Tue, 03/02/2021 - 11:08 AM
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan in Focus