South Sudan in Focus

March 09, 2021 11:11 AM
Transitional government representatives and some holdout groups under the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance reaffirm their commitment to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement; the Vatican in South Sudan appoints a new bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Rumbek; and a former radio station director is sentenced to ten years in prison for misappropriating donor funds.