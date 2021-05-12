South Sudan in Focus

May 12, 2021 12:37 PM
Embed
Listen
South Sudan in Focus
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Two people are killed in Sudan during a demonstration marking the second anniversary of protests that sparked the country's pro-democracy movement; Sudan faces a shortage of medical oxygen amid a third wave of coronavirus infections in the country; and a South Sudanese woman seeks protection in Cairo after feeling pressured to drop an case against Egyptian youth who assaulted her son.

Latest Episodes
Tue, 05/11/2021 - 12:48 PM
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan in Focus
Mon, 05/10/2021 - 12:36 PM
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan in Focus
Fri, 05/07/2021 - 01:02 PM
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan in Focus
Thu, 05/06/2021 - 11:59 AM
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan in Focus
Wed, 05/05/2021 - 12:14 PM
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan in Focus