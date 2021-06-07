South Sudan in Focus
June 07, 2021 12:14 PM
South Sudan in Focus
Women's rights activists in South Sudan call on the Transitional Government of National Unity to allocate 35% of their share of positions to women; South Sudanese employees at a private security firm go on strike to protest a reduction in pay; and students at Dr. John Garang Memorial University express concern over delays in the school's re-opening following a year-long lockdown due to COVID-19.