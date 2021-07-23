South Sudan in Focus
July 23, 2021 01:04 PM
South Sudan in Focus
The United States, the United Kingdom and Norway call for an inclusive constitution-making process in South Sudan; health officials in Sudan's Red Sea State say COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the town of Port Sudan; and the World Health Organization asks African countries to ramp up preparations for a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign.