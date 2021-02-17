StartUP Africa, Ride Share, S1, E2

Through the challenges and victories of young African entrepreneurs, we learn how tech startups are launching ride sharing businesses to address the problems of traffic congestion, safety, and cost of travel.

Startups featured are:

TWENDE (Kenya) — Kenya’s first long distance carpooling platform SAFEBODA (Uganda) — Motorcycle Ridesharing App
AWA BIKE (Nigeria) — Bicycle Sharing App
Tap&Go (Rwanda) — Online Bus Ticketing

Steven Ferri
By
Steven Ferri
Director / Producer
Laura Keel
By
Laura Keel
Executive Producer
Karina Choudhury
By
Karina Choudhury
Editor / Producer
Paul Ndiho
By
Paul Ndiho
