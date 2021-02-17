StartUP Africa, Ride Share, S1, E2
February 17, 2021 11:17 PM
Through the challenges and victories of young African entrepreneurs, we learn how tech startups are launching ride sharing businesses to address the problems of traffic congestion, safety, and cost of travel.
Startups featured are:
TWENDE (Kenya) — Kenya’s first long distance carpooling platform SAFEBODA (Uganda) — Motorcycle Ridesharing App
AWA BIKE (Nigeria) — Bicycle Sharing App
Tap&Go (Rwanda) — Online Bus Ticketing
