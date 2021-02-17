Through the challenges and victories of young African entrepreneurs, we learn how tech startups are launching ride sharing businesses to address the problems of traffic congestion, safety, and cost of travel.

Startups featured are:

TWENDE (Kenya) — Kenya’s first long distance carpooling platform SAFEBODA (Uganda) — Motorcycle Ridesharing App

AWA BIKE (Nigeria) — Bicycle Sharing App

Tap&Go (Rwanda) — Online Bus Ticketing

StartUP Africa, Ride Share, S1, E2