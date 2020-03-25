Trapped by the Coronavirus

March 25, 2020 03:10 PM
360p | 47 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

On this episode of Healthy Living, we continue with the Coronavirus as it remains a global health concern. We look at how one lab in Senegal intends to share its expertise as the continent braces for the virus and African students in Wuhan, China gives us an insight into life in quarantine. And for some good news, conjoined twin girls are successfully separated in Nigeria. These stories and more this week on Healthy Living. S1, E33

Latest Episodes
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 15:36
Yoga for the Young
Healthy Living, Yoga, S1, E37
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 15:29
Your Coronavirus Questions Answered
Healthy Living, COVID Expert, S1, E36
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 15:23
Coronavirus Tips to Save Your Life
Healthy Living, Corona, S1, E35
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 15:17
How Data Can Defeat the Coronavirus
Healthy Living, COVID 19, S1, E34
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 14:53
Catching the Coronavirus
Healthy Living, Coronavirus 2, S1, E32