Trapped by the Coronavirus
March 25, 2020 03:10 PM
On this episode of Healthy Living, we continue with the Coronavirus as it remains a global health concern. We look at how one lab in Senegal intends to share its expertise as the continent braces for the virus and African students in Wuhan, China gives us an insight into life in quarantine. And for some good news, conjoined twin girls are successfully separated in Nigeria. These stories and more this week on Healthy Living. S1, E33