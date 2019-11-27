Turmoil in South Sudan - Straight Talk Africa

November 27, 2019 01:30 PM
Straight Talk Africa video player.
Download File
Embed
Link

 In this episode of Straight Talks Africa host Shaka Ssali  discusses the latest political developments in South Sudan. His guest are: H. E. Phillip Jada Natana, Ambassador of South Sudan to the United States, Stephen Par Kuol , Chairman of the National Committee of  Foreign Relations of South Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO), Sarah Cleto Rial, Founder and Executive Director of  the Global Partnership for Peace in South Sudan and Ayen Deng Bior, Washington based Reporter for VOA’s South Sudan in Focus radio show.  
 

Latest Episodes
Wed, 11/20/2019 - 13:30
Africa After the Fall of the Berlin Wall - Straight Talk Africa
Shaka Ssali and Phiwokuhle Mnyandu on Straight Talk Africa
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 13:30
Chess and Social Change - Straight Talk Africa
Children in slums of Kampala learning how to play chess.
Wed, 11/06/2019 - 13:30
Anglophone Crisis in Cameroon
Emma Osong Talking about Cameroon on Straight Talk Africa
Wed, 10/30/2019 - 14:30
The Significance of the Russia- Africa Summit - Straight Talk Africa
Temi Ibirogba on Straight Talk Africa
Wed, 10/23/2019 - 14:30
Ethnic Violence in the DRC  - Straight Talk Africa
Straight Talk Africa on Ethnic Violence in the DRC