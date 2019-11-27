In this episode of Straight Talks Africa host Shaka Ssali discusses the latest political developments in South Sudan. His guest are: H. E. Phillip Jada Natana, Ambassador of South Sudan to the United States, Stephen Par Kuol , Chairman of the National Committee of Foreign Relations of South Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO), Sarah Cleto Rial, Founder and Executive Director of the Global Partnership for Peace in South Sudan and Ayen Deng Bior, Washington based Reporter for VOA’s South Sudan in Focus radio show.

