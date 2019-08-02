VOA Our Voices 135: Worth of a Girl

This week #VOAOurVoices, we focus on the worth of a girl. From Tanzania to Albania, to Nigeria, to America, millions of children and women alive today were married before the age of 18. On this episode co-hosts Ayen Bior and Auriane Itangishaka share the yearlong Voice of America project set to capture the lives of these young women who were child brides. Capturing their lives, VOA reporters put a face and voice to the practice. We also feature women working to end the custom of child marriage.