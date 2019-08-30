VOA Our Voices 139: The Rhythm of the Day

August 30, 2019 11:00 AM
VOA Our Voices 139: The Rhythm of the Day video player.
Download File
Embed
Link

This week, on #VOAOurVoices: from afro beats and South Africa’s hypnotic gqom music, to the Ivorian sounds of Coupé-Decalé, African artists continue to reinvent the rhythms of Africa – and the world is taking note. This week, our hosts are joined by David Vandy, from VOA’s The African Beat. Together, they explore the global influence and reach of African music, and how that expansion benefits artists from the continent. In our #WomentoWatch segment, we highlight the women who are pushing the sounds of Africa to a new level, and feature a live performance from singer-songwriter ToluMiDe.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 08/23/2019 - 10:40
America's Original Sin
VOA Our Voices 138: America's Original Sin
Fri, 08/16/2019 - 09:58
VOA Our Voices 137: The Challenge of Choice
VOA Our Voices 137: The Challenge of Choice
Thu, 08/08/2019 - 19:26
VOA Our Voices 136: The Case of LBGQTI Inclusion
VOA Our Voices 136: The Case of LGBTQI Inclusion
Fri, 08/02/2019 - 08:37
VOA Our Voices 135: Worth of a Girl
VOA Our Voices 135: Worth of a Girl
Fri, 07/26/2019 - 17:48
VOA Our Voices 134: Humans for Profit
Our Voices 134: Humans for Profit