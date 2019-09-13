VOA Our Voices 141: The Urban Shift

As more of Africa's rural population shifts to urban areas, in search of jobs, the continent faces a growing challenge: rapid urbanization. Nearly 70 percent of the continent's urban dwellers live in slums, where many face the constant threat of eviction from landlords. This week, on #VOAOurVoices, our team focuses on the need for affordable housing across Africa. We look at whether innovation is the answer to the housing deficit. We also speak to iBuild's Nancy Welsh, who is an advocate for affordable housing in the U.S., Africa and Asia. Welsh talks about the importance of building green communities to avert a continental-wide housing crisis.