VOA Our Voices 141: The Urban Shift

September 13, 2019 02:40 AM
VOA Our Voices 141: The Urban Shift video player.
Download File
Embed
Link

As more of Africa's rural population shifts to urban areas, in search of jobs, the continent faces a growing challenge: rapid urbanization. Nearly 70 percent of the continent's urban dwellers live in slums, where many face the constant threat of eviction from landlords. This week, on #VOAOurVoices, our team focuses on the need for affordable housing across Africa. We look at whether innovation is the answer to the housing deficit. We also speak to iBuild's Nancy Welsh, who is an advocate for affordable housing in the U.S., Africa and Asia. Welsh talks about the importance of building green communities to avert a continental-wide housing crisis.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 09/06/2019 - 13:13
VOA Our Voices 140: The Secret to Success
VOA Our Voices 140: The Secret to Success
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 11:00
VOA Our Voices 139: The Rhythm of the Day
VOA Our Voices 139: The Rhythm of the Day
Fri, 08/23/2019 - 10:40
America's Original Sin
VOA Our Voices 138: America's Original Sin
Fri, 08/16/2019 - 09:58
VOA Our Voices 137: The Challenge of Choice
VOA Our Voices 137: The Challenge of Choice
Thu, 08/08/2019 - 19:26
VOA Our Voices 136: The Case of LBGQTI Inclusion
VOA Our Voices 136: The Case of LGBTQI Inclusion