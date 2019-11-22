VOA Our Voices 203: Whose Game Is It?

Can sports get too political? South Africa's first black rugby captain Siya Kolisi, leading the national team to World Cup victory; American footballer Colin Kaepernick, taking a kneel during the national anthem; and Ethiopian runner, Feyisa Lilesa’s protest gesture at the 2016 Olympics -- all examples of what happens when sports and politics collide. But, do athletes, who use their influence to address political, social and cultural issues, really make an impact? This week on #VOAOurVoices, we tackle conflict and controversy at the intersection of sports and politics. In our #WomentoWatch segment, we show how women are using the beautiful game to push for an even playing field.