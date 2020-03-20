VOA Our Voices 219: African Travelers Question Visa Rules

Have you ever traveled with a passport from an African country? Have you been affected by travel restrictions imposed on your country? Why is it so difficult for Africans to travel inside their own continent? This week, the #VOAOurVoices team examines the complexities and challenges faced by African travelers. The hosts are joined by VOA’s Nadia Taha and Paul Ndiho, as well as Maria Byrd, correspondent for Nigeria’s Channels Television, to discuss the impact of travel bans, visa restrictions, and the value of a single African passport. Kenyan author and travel blogger, Ciku Kimeria, also joins the show to talk about her experiences as an African tourist in Africa.