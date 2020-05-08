VOA Our Voices 224 - COVID-19: Beyond the Headlines

With COVID-19 dominating national and international headlines for the recent months, our #VOAOurVoices hosts share the best original coverage on the novel coronavirus from the Voice of America. Our team brings you stories of innovation, of endurance and of African ingenuity. We’ll introduce you to font line heroes from off the ground in Nigeria and Uganda who’ll share their compelling testimonies of how it is to fight this deadly infectious disease up close and personal. And VOA health correspondent Linord Moudou joins the show to give us the latest developments on the COVID-19.