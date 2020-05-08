VOA Our Voices 224 - COVID-19: Beyond the Headlines

May 08, 2020 10:15 AM
360p | 93 MB
480p | 132 MB
540p | 174 MB
720p | 331 MB
1080p | 624 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

With COVID-19 dominating national and international headlines for the recent months, our #VOAOurVoices hosts share the best original coverage on the novel coronavirus from the Voice of America. Our team brings you stories of innovation, of endurance and of African ingenuity. We’ll introduce you to font line heroes from off the ground in Nigeria and Uganda who’ll share their compelling testimonies of how it is to fight this deadly infectious disease up close and personal. And VOA health correspondent Linord Moudou joins the show to give us the latest developments on the COVID-19.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 10:30
VOA Our Voices 223 - COVID 19: A New Virus, A New Normal
VOA Our Voices 223 - COVID 19: A New Virus, A New Normal
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 10:30
VOA Our Voices 222: COVID-19 -- Africa’s Women in the Front Lines
VOA Our Voices 222: COVID-19, Africa’s Women in the Front Lines
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 10:30
VOA Our Voices 221: Powerful Voices, African Women on the Global Stage
VOA Our Voices 221: Powerful Voices, African Women on the Global Stage
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 10:27
VOA Our Voices 220: Braiding the Dream
VOA Our Voices 220: Braiding the Dream
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 10:30
VOA Our Voices 219: African Travelers Question Visa Rules
VOA Our Voices 219: African Travelers Question Visa Rules