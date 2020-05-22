VOA Our Voices 226 - COVID-19: How Africa is Fighting Fake News

May 22, 2020 10:30 AM
As countries race to contain the spread and socio-economic impact of COVID-19, the World Health Organization warns of a “second contagion”: false information. On this episode of #VOAOurVoices, we help equip our audience with the tools to sort through what’s real and what's not. From bogus remedies to fake news on social media, our team shares how journalists, fact-checking organizations, and social media platforms are among those working to ensure the information you receive is fact-based and accurate. We also share expert advice on what children should know about COVID-19.

