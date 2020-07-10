VOA Our Voices 233 COVID-19: What is Africa’s “Next Normal”?

Is the COVID-19 pandemic a chance for Africa to use technology that it already has, to leap into a high-tech future? This week on #VOAOurVoices, we bring you an exciting sneak peek at the “next normal” as countries across Africa test “no-touch” payments, remote learning, anti-epidemic robots and telemedicine, turning COVID-19 challenges into eye-opening opportunities. We'll also talk to Africans who are working to help shape the continent’s digital future.