VOA Our Voices 236: COVID-19 Your Questions Answered Part Two

July 31, 2020 10:30 AM
360p | 80 MB
480p | 115 MB
540p | 147 MB
720p | 274 MB
1080p | 518 MB
Original | 641 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

 

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact millions of people across the globe, many questions remain on the way forward. On this edition of #VOAOurVoices, our hosts feature health professionals from across Africa answering more of your most pressing questions. Compiled from our Voice of America COVID-19 virtual town-halls, our health professionals answer your questions in English, French, Somali, Amharic, Portuguese, and Swahili.

Latest Episodes