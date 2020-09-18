VOA Our Voices 241: Problematic Portrayals of Africa

This week, on Our Voices, we look at the problematic portrayals of Africa. We examine the difference between the way much of the world sees the continent and the way Africans see it. Africa is one of the most multinational, multilingual, and multicultural parts of the world. So, why the disconnect? In this episode, we go to South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, and France, to meet those who are challenging the idea of “Africa’s single narrative”.