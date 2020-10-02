VOA Our Voices 242: The Battle for the Continent

The list of admissible Chairmanship candidates for the upcoming African Union Commission elections in February 2021 was released on September 8th, 2020. The seat for the incumbent Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat who seeks re-election is unopposed. This has triggered an uproar from Africans calling this election and nomination process undemocratic, and are asking for an extension of the application deadline for more candidates to compete for the seat. On this special edition of “Our Voices,” we take a look at the process to the top leadership of the continent, and what’s at stake for the continent after 2021.