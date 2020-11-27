VOA Our Voices 300: Challenges of Healthcare Heroes Combatting COVID-19

November 27, 2020 10:30 AM
360p | 91 MB
480p | 130 MB
540p | 165 MB
720p | 323 MB
1080p | 601 MB
Original | 640 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

At the beginning of the pandemic, healthcare workers were being applauded for their tireless efforts on the frontline. But now, with COVID-19 cases surpassing 57 million globally, these selfless and dedicated heroes are fatigued, frustrated and feeling underpaid, under-appreciated, and unprotected. On this edition of #VOAOurVoices, we’ll take a look at some of the risks and challenges they face as they try to remain committed to the oath that they took to care for the sick.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 10:30 AM
VOA Our Voices 248: Transportation, Travel and Tourism During COVID-19
OVs 248 Upd
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 10:30 AM
VOA Our Voices 247: Change Through Art and Sport
OVs 247
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 10:30 AM
VOA Our Voices 246: Women in Start-Ups
OVs 246
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 10:30 AM
VOA Our Voices 245 - USA Votes 2020: Elections Explained
OVs 245
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 10:30 AM
Our Voices 244 - COVID-19: Planting the Seeds for Sustainable Food Security
OVs 244