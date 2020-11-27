VOA Our Voices 300: Challenges of Healthcare Heroes Combatting COVID-19
November 27, 2020 10:30 AM
At the beginning of the pandemic, healthcare workers were being applauded for their tireless efforts on the frontline. But now, with COVID-19 cases surpassing 57 million globally, these selfless and dedicated heroes are fatigued, frustrated and feeling underpaid, under-appreciated, and unprotected. On this edition of #VOAOurVoices, we’ll take a look at some of the risks and challenges they face as they try to remain committed to the oath that they took to care for the sick.