VOA Our Voices 302: An End to Gender-Based Violence

December 18, 2020 10:35 AM
This month, activists around the world wrapped the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence. But while observers point to progress made on this front in the past few years, experts now say cases are on the rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On this edition of Our Voices, we put a spotlight on the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

