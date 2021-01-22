VOA Our Voices 307: An Income from a Digital Economy

Despite being educated, skilled, and capable, millions of people worldwide are finding themselves without a job or any income due to COVID-19. Now, many are exploring new streams of revenue tapping into the digital economy -- which the World Bank says is a "driver of growth and innovation in Africa." On this edition of Our Voices, co-host Auriane Isis Itangishaka looks at virtual job opportunities that exist, and introduce you to people, especially women who are making money online during the lockdown.