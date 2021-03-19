VOA Our Voices 314: Africa’s Surging Mobile Money Market
March 19, 2021 10:30 AM
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital use across the globe in many areas including healthcare, education, and finance. This week, on Our Voices, we delve into the surge of digital mobile money across Africa. From Nigeria, Somalia, and Zimbabwe, we look at how Africa has become the largest market for mobile money. We also share how one woman got creative providing a much-needed service for her community.