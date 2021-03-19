VOA Our Voices 314: Africa’s Surging Mobile Money Market

March 19, 2021 10:30 AM
360p | 92 MB
480p | 132 MB
540p | 174 MB
720p | 336 MB
1080p | 659 MB
Original | 641 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital use across the globe in many areas including healthcare, education, and finance. This week, on Our Voices, we delve into the surge of digital mobile money across Africa. From Nigeria, Somalia, and Zimbabwe, we look at how Africa has become the largest market for mobile money. We also share how one woman got creative providing a much-needed service for her community.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 10:30 AM
VOA Our Voices 313: COVID-19 & Disabilities
OVs 313
Fri, 03/05/2021 - 10:30 AM
VOA Our Voices 312: African Nations Roll Out COVID-19 Vaccines
HAYDE BLK MARKT
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 10:30 AM
VOA Our Voices 311: The Classroom & COVID-19 - Reopening of Africa's Schools
OVs 311
Fri, 02/12/2021 - 10:30 AM
VOA Our Voices 310: Mother-Daughter Bond
OVs 310
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 10:30 AM
VOA Our Voices 309: The State of Press Freedom
OVs 309