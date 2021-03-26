VOA Our Voices 315: African Women Ascend to New Global Leadership Roles

As we celebrate women’s month this March, we take note of several momentous firsts for women – first female U.S. vice president, first female president of Tanzania, and the first director-general of the World Trade Organization. Although we applaud these strides, we ask is it enough? A recently released UN report says the pace of achieving gender equality is too slow. On Our Voices this week, we’ll bring you inspiring stories of the major achievements by African women and look at the historic implications of those who came before them. We’ll also share some tips on how to prepare women for leadership roles and examine what men can do to help.