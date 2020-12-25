Your Health and Climate Change
December 25, 2020 01:52 PM
This week on Healthy Living, a look at climate change and how it affects our health. Sayo Ayodele, coordinator for "Count Us In," a global movement on climate change, tells us more. We also look at how in Senegal, the consumption of wood and charcoal burning contribute to air pollution and deforestation. And, Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Nadia Camate shares some tips on eating and drinking better to avoid post-holiday regrets. These topics on this week's show. S1, Ep78