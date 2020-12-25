Your Health and Climate Change

December 25, 2020 01:52 PM
This week on Healthy Living, a look at climate change and how it affects our health. Sayo Ayodele, coordinator for "Count Us In," a global movement on climate change, tells us more. We also look at how in Senegal, the consumption of wood and charcoal burning contribute to air pollution and deforestation. And, Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Nadia Camate shares some tips on eating and drinking better to avoid post-holiday regrets. These topics on this week's show. S1, Ep78

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou

Linord Moudou is the Health Correspondent for VOA’s daily TV show Africa54. She started her career at VOA as producer & host of Healthy Living, a weekly program covering African health issues. She has interviewed leading scientists and doctors, heads of states and governments, leaders and decision-makers, as well as patients.

Every Tuesday Linord engages her audience in a lively discussion with medical doctors, experts and various guests.


A native from Cote d’Ivoire, Linord is fluent in French, English and conversational in Spanish and Creole

 

