Africa 54 - October 12, 2021

On this edition of Africa 54: hundreds of migrants and refugees waited outside a UN center in Tripoli to seek help in escaping Libya, after what aid groups called a violent crackdown in which thousands were arrested and several shot; The International Criminal Court will hold hearings to ask judges to confirm the charges against former Central African Republic "Seleka" faction commander Mahamat Said Abdel Kain; & Mozambique's police said that they had killed the commander of an armed wing of a breakaway faction of the main opposition group Renamo.