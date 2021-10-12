Africa 54 - October 12, 2021
On this edition of Africa 54: hundreds of migrants and refugees waited outside a UN center in Tripoli to seek help in escaping Libya, after what aid groups called a violent crackdown in which thousands were arrested and several shot; The International Criminal Court will hold hearings to ask judges to confirm the charges against former Central African Republic "Seleka" faction commander Mahamat Said Abdel Kain; & Mozambique's police said that they had killed the commander of an armed wing of a breakaway faction of the main opposition group Renamo.
Episodes
-
October 11, 2021
Africa 54 - October 11, 2021
-
October 08, 2021
Africa 54 - October 8, 2021
-
October 07, 2021
Africa 54 - October 7, 2021
-
October 06, 2021
Africa 54 - October 6, 2021
-
October 05, 2021
Africa 54 - October 5, 2021
-
October 04, 2021
Africa 54 - October 4, 2021