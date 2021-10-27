The Impact of COVID-19 Protocols on African Travel & Tourism

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams examines the impact of COVID-19 pandemic protocols, restrictions and lockdowns on African travel and tourism. Our guests include Kamil Al-Awadhi, vice president for Africa and the Middle East at the International Air Transport Association, Kojo Bentum-Williams, communications expert for the U.N. World Tourism Organization, Paul Frimpong, economist at the Institute of Certified Chartered Economists and Lenias Hwenda, CEO of Medicines for Africa.