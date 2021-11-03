The Changing Face of Africa's Diaspora
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams discusses with her guests the history and experiences of African diaspora communities in the United States and Latin America. Guests include Calvin Dark, global affair analyst at RC Communiations, Barbara Santos, multimedia journalist for VOA Portuguese and Johanna Leblanc, national security law and foreign policy analyst.
