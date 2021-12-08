Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News

Straight Talk Africa

The Relevance of the Nobel Prize

The Relevance of the Nobel Prize
Embed
The Relevance of the Nobel Prize

No media source currently available

0:00 0:59:29 0:00
Direct link

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and her guests discuss whether the Nobel Prize awards are in-step with the times and relevant to Africans. Guests include Phiwokuhle Mnyandu, lecturer at Howard University, novelist and playwright Alexander Nderitu and Salem Solomon, News Center editor at Voice of America.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG