Africa 54 - January 5, 2022
An interview with Andre Bassey, Managing Director of Axiom Tech Limited and creator of Petrol App, to speak about the challenges of the oil sector in Nigeria; World Health Organization says new evidence reveals that the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant targets the upper respiratory tract, causing weaker symptoms than previous variants; And, Cameroon vows there will be no disruption to Africa Cup of Nations soccer matches, despite the threat of separatist militants.
