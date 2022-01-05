Accessibility links

Africa 54 - January 5, 2022

An interview with Andre Bassey, Managing Director of Axiom Tech Limited and creator of Petrol App, to speak about the challenges of the oil sector in Nigeria; World Health Organization says new evidence reveals that the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant targets the upper respiratory tract, causing weaker symptoms than previous variants; And, Cameroon vows there will be no disruption to Africa Cup of Nations soccer matches, despite the threat of separatist militants.

