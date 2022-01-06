Accessibility links

Africa 54 - January 6, 2022

VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports live from the Capitol Hill the first anniversary of January 6 and the effort to hold responsible parties accountable for the attack; Also, VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell provides an analysis on the efforts of former president Donald Trump to push Republicans in state legislatures to change election laws; And, the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said that severe lockdowns were no longer the best way to contain COVID-19.

