Tonight on Africa 54: South African Health experts report the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to be 84% effective for a maximum of 2 months in preventing hospitalizations resulting from Omicron; Nigerians express relief from their governments decision to lift the seven month Twitter ban stating that this was affecting business in the West African nation; Tunisian fans express anger towards organizers of the African Cup of Nations following a decision by a AFCON referee to end Tunisia’s fixture against Mali 5 minutes earlier than scheduled.