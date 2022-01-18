Accessibility links

Africa 54 - January 18, 2022

Africa 54 - January 18, 2022
Africa 54 - January 18, 2022

Sudanese Health experts report pro-democracy groups are calling for two days of protests following the killing of seven citizens by security forces; European Union officials re-affirm intentions of not isolating Mali's military government while advocating for talks between Mali and its ECOWAS neighbors; U.S. scientists develop a new COVID-19 vaccine targeted towards assisting low-income countries.

