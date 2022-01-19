Accessibility links

Africa 54 - January 19, 2022

Citing “unconstitutional” developments, the U.S. delisted Mali from a trade program that allows for exporting many items duty-free to the American market amid complaints by artisans in the country; And, an interview with former Miss Uganda and a public health associate and an author, Zoe Nakuya to talk about overcoming the stigma associated with a failed marriage and single motherhood.

