Africa 54 - January 19, 2022
Citing “unconstitutional” developments, the U.S. delisted Mali from a trade program that allows for exporting many items duty-free to the American market amid complaints by artisans in the country; And, an interview with former Miss Uganda and a public health associate and an author, Zoe Nakuya to talk about overcoming the stigma associated with a failed marriage and single motherhood.
