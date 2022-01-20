Accessibility links

Africa 54 - January 20, 2022

West African regional frustrations pile up as Mali refuses to cave in to elections pressure but Europe and United States insist on engaging Mali’s military government; Sudanese prosecutors speak out against the killing of more than 70 protestors; VOA has an exclusive interview with U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on U.S. Russia tensions amid concerns regarding respect for Ukraine's borders.

