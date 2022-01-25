Tonight on Africa 54: VOA updates on developments in Burkina Faso following the military removal of President Roch Kabore from office, claiming he failed to unite the nation; Cameroonian health experts report over six dead and 40 injured because of a stampede that happened at Olembe stadium during an AFCON fixture between hosts Cameroon and Comoros; Doctors without Borders officials confirm the release of nine of its members in Sudan following their arrest in Khartoum Monday.