Africa 54
Tonight on Africa 54: VOA updates on developments in Burkina Faso following the military removal of President Roch Kabore from office, claiming he failed to unite the nation; Cameroonian health experts report over six dead and 40 injured because of a stampede that happened at Olembe stadium during an AFCON fixture between hosts Cameroon and Comoros; Doctors without Borders officials confirm the release of nine of its members in Sudan following their arrest in Khartoum Monday.
Episodes
-
January 24, 2022
Africa 54
-
January 21, 2022
Africa 54 - January 21, 2022
-
January 20, 2022
Africa 54 - January 20, 2022
-
January 19, 2022
Africa 54 - January 19, 2022
-
January 18, 2022
Africa 54 - January 18, 2022
-
January 17, 2022
Africa 54 - January 17, 2022