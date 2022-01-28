Africa 54 - January 28, 2022
Some supporters of Burkina Faso's military coup are calling for their country to switch alliances from France to Moscow; And Tropical Storm Ana has killed at least 88 people across southern and eastern Africa, with recovery operations still ongoing as another storm threatened more severe weather.
Episodes
-
January 27, 2022
Africa 54 - January 27, 2022
-
January 26, 2022
Africa 54 - January 26, 2022
-
January 25, 2022
Africa 54 - January 25, 2022
-
January 24, 2022
Africa 54 - January 24, 2022
-
January 21, 2022
Africa 54 - January 21, 2022
-
January 20, 2022
Africa 54 - January 20, 2022