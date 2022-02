The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

Guinea-Bissau officials report 6 dead in a failed attempt to overthrow President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, Humanitarian groups report over 60 dead in a militia attack at a displaced persons camp in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo; VOA analyses the impact of military takeovers in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali on the rise in insurgent violence.