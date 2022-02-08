Africa 54 - February 8, 2022
The U.N. World Food Programme said on Tuesday that 13 million people across the Horn of Africa face severe hunger, calling for immediate assistance; Tunisia's Western donors voiced "deep concern" at the president's move to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council; And, an interview with Dr. Amadou Sall, CEO of Institut Pasteur of Dakar, who speaks about the institute’s COVID vaccine development efforts.
