Africa 54 - February 11, 2022

Sanctions and aid withdrawals are beginning to hit military governments in Africa's Sahel region over coups and delayed elections; The World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Friday the world was not yet at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic as there would be more coronavirus variants; And, The death toll from Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar jumped to 111.

