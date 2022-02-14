Africa 54
Tonight on Africa 54, A former member of Sudan’s dissolved Transitional Council, Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman joins Wagdi Salih and Khalid Omer Yousif on the list of prominent politicians arrested who were part of the April 2019 power sharing agreement between civilians and military: Following a failed coup, Congolese officials say they have “serious evidence” of a national security threat.
