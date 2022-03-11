Africa 54 - March 11, 2022
US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Bucharest, Romania on Friday, following her visit to Poland, where she underscored the U.S. commitment to NATO’s eastern flank; Putin vows to overcome sanctions; President Cyril Ramaphosa told his Russian counterpart in a phone call that Ukraine conflict should be settled through negotiations.
Episodes
-
March 10, 2022
Africa 54 - March 10, 2022
-
March 09, 2022
Africa 54 - March 9, 2022
-
March 08, 2022
Africa 54 - March 8, 2022
-
March 07, 2022
Africa 54 - March 7, 2022
-
March 04, 2022
Africa 54 - March 4, 2022
-
March 03, 2022
Africa 54 - March 3, 2022