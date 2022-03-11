Accessibility links

Africa 54 - March 11, 2022

US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Bucharest, Romania on Friday, following her visit to Poland, where she underscored the U.S. commitment to NATO’s eastern flank; Putin vows to overcome sanctions; President Cyril Ramaphosa told his Russian counterpart in a phone call that Ukraine conflict should be settled through negotiations.

