Africa 54 - March 28, 2022

As the war waged by Russia on neighboring Ukraine enters its fifth week, U.S. officials clarify comments by President Biden that the U.S. is seeking a regime change in Russia. Nigerians trapped in the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Kherson take huge risks in a bid to leave. And, Hollywood makes history - and controversy- at the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

