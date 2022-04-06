Accessibility links

Unlocking the Promise of Africa's Free Trade Zone

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and her guests discuss what it takes to unlock to promise of Africa’s free-trade zone. Our guests include Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area, Val Okaru-Bisant, CEO and founder of Afrocosmo Development Impact, Frank Samolis, co-chair of the International Trade Practice Group at Squire Patton Boggs and Natasha Kimani, strategy and research lead at Africa No Filter.

