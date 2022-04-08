Africa 54: UN Officials Report Somalia Famine Risks, Ivory Coast Fulani Men Fear Persecution & Two-Thirds of Africans Reportedly Caught COVID
Amid a growing risk of famine in Somalia, a United Nations humanitarian visit to the East African nation highlights the dire conditions of displaced Somalis; In northern Ivory Coast, Fulani men say they are being persecuted by security forces; And, a new report concludes that two-thirds of Africans have been infected with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic – we’ll have details.