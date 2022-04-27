Accessibility links

Africa 54: Abandoned Explosives Injure Ethiopian Children; al-Qaida Linked Groups Increase Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast Attacks
Coming Up on VOA’s Africa 54: ➡️ Scores of children in Ethiopia have been injured by abandoned explosives left behind form the country's civil war; Armed groups linked to al-Qaida have increased attacks from Burkina Faso into neighboring Ivory coast; And....how an energy startup in Uganda is driving the mobile device charging revolution by providing portable charging solutions. ➡️ For this and more, stay tuned to VOA's Africa 54!

