Africa 54- Ukraine War Impacts Africa Food Prices; Zimbabweans Pray New Law Ends Child Marriages; African Airlines Impacted by Fuel Costs
Coming Up on VOA’s Africa 54: ➡️ Zimbabwean Rights groups hope a new law will abolish child marriages; Why is the war in Ukraine having an impact on food prices in Africa? We’ll explain; AND… Hopes of increased revenue are in jeopardy as African airlines halt both international and domestic flights due to high fuel costs ➡️ For this and more, stay tuned to VOA’s Africa 54!