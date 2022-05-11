Accessibility links

The First ICC Trial on Darfur Crimes & Food and Gas Prices Spike in Africa

On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams discusses the International Criminal Court trial of Ali Kushayb, the alleged Janjaweed leader accused of committing war crimes during Sudan’s conflict in Darfur that began in 2003. Plus, we look at the challenges some African countries face as prices for food and energy skyrocket due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

