Africa 54 - Somalia's Presidential Election, Drought's Impact on Child Marriage in Ethiopia & Moroccan Music in our Entertainment Segment.

Today on Africa 54: Somalia’s parliament prepares for its long-awaited presidential election to end a year of political instability; Ethiopia’s drought leads to an increase in parents marrying off their children – we’ll have a report; And, in our Entertainment segment – Music Time in Africa host Heather Maxwell finds the groove with Moroccan musician Hind Ennaira.