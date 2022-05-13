Accessibility links

Login / Register
Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Africa 54

Africa 54 - Somalia's Presidential Election, Drought's Impact on Child Marriage in Ethiopia & Moroccan Music in our Entertainment Segment.

Africa 54 - Somalia's Presidential Election, Drought's Impact on Child Marriage in Ethiopia & Moroccan Music in our Entertainment Segment.
Embed
Africa 54 - Somalia's Presidential Election, Drought's Impact on Child Marriage in Ethiopia & Moroccan Music in our Entertainment Segment.

No media source currently available

0:00 0:28:27 0:00
Direct link

Today on Africa 54: Somalia’s parliament prepares for its long-awaited presidential election to end a year of political instability; Ethiopia’s drought leads to an increase in parents marrying off their children – we’ll have a report; And, in our Entertainment segment – Music Time in Africa host Heather Maxwell finds the groove with Moroccan musician Hind Ennaira.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG